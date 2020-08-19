Overview of Dr. Douglas Hempel, MD

Dr. Douglas Hempel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hempel works at West Suburban Center Arthritis in Brookfield, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chondrocalcinosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.