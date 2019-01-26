Dr. Henshaw has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Henshaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Henshaw, MD
Dr. Douglas Henshaw, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Henshaw's Office Locations
Danbury Orthopedics New Milford Orthopedics Coastal Orthopaedics2 Riverview Dr, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 216-7390Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Danbury Orthopedic Associates10 South St, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 797-1500
OrthoConnecticut900 Main St S Ste 3, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 797-1500Monday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 5:00pm
Hand Center at Danbury Orthopedics226 White St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 797-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Unlike many orthopedists Dr. Henshaw has a good personality and shows concern for patients. He treated me like a human being which is more than I can say for his colleague who performed a knee replacement on me unfortunately. I found Dr. Henshaw's surgical skills to be excellent. It is important to note that you see his Physician Assistant a lot more than you see him--at least in my case. It turned out to be okay since he was very good and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Douglas Henshaw, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1063438224
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henshaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henshaw has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Wrist Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henshaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Henshaw speaks Portuguese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Henshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henshaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.