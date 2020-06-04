Dr. Douglas Henstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Henstrom, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Henstrom, MD
Dr. Douglas Henstrom, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Lakeview Hospital and Davis Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Henstrom's Office Locations
Utah Facial Plastics114 E 12450 S Ste 206, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 264-6006
Utah Facial Plastics2255 N Robins Dr Ste 205, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 264-6007MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Lakeview Hospital
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EMI Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
- Wise Provider Networks
Ratings & Reviews
I was impressed about the care he has for his patients. He referred me to physical therapy that is now available. I’m so grateful and will return to achieve better symmetry.
About Dr. Douglas Henstrom, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education
- Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henstrom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henstrom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Henstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henstrom.
