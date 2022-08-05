Overview of Dr. Douglas Hershkowitz, MD

Dr. Douglas Hershkowitz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Adventhealth Sebring, Desoto Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Hershkowitz works at HCA Florida Neurosurgery - Punta Gorda in Punta Gorda, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.