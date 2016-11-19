Overview of Dr. Douglas Hight, DPM

Dr. Douglas Hight, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Hight works at Sutter Medical Foundation in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.