Dr. Douglas Hight, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Hight, DPM
Overview of Dr. Douglas Hight, DPM
Dr. Douglas Hight, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Hight works at
Dr. Hight's Office Locations
-
1
Sutter Medical Foundation3 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 797-4719
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hight?
Had minor ankle surgery 3 years ago without any issues. Good experience overall.
About Dr. Douglas Hight, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1821094475
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hight has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hight works at
Dr. Hight has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hight. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.