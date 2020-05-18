Dr. Douglas Hintzman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hintzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Hintzman, DO
Dr. Douglas Hintzman, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.
Douglas Hintzman DO2815 S Pennsylvania Ave Ste 5, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 372-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I know sevetal people that recommended him when I needed him. Fantastic surgeon.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
