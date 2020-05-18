See All Plastic Surgeons in Lansing, MI
Dr. Douglas Hintzman, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Douglas Hintzman, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (12)
Map Pin Small Lansing, MI
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Douglas Hintzman, DO

Dr. Douglas Hintzman, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.

Dr. Hintzman works at Douglas Hintzman DO in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Peter Ciolek, MD
Dr. Peter Ciolek, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
1.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
4.1 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Hintzman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Douglas Hintzman DO
    2815 S Pennsylvania Ave Ste 5, Lansing, MI 48910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 372-0300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Greater Lansing

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hintzman?

    May 18, 2020
    I know sevetal people that recommended him when I needed him. Fantastic surgeon.
    — May 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Douglas Hintzman, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Douglas Hintzman, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hintzman to family and friends

    Dr. Hintzman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hintzman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Douglas Hintzman, DO.

    About Dr. Douglas Hintzman, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497855753
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Hintzman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hintzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hintzman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hintzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hintzman works at Douglas Hintzman DO in Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Hintzman’s profile.

    Dr. Hintzman has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hintzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hintzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hintzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hintzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hintzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Douglas Hintzman, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.