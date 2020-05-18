Overview of Dr. Douglas Hintzman, DO

Dr. Douglas Hintzman, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.



Dr. Hintzman works at Douglas Hintzman DO in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.