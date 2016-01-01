Dr. Hoisington has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Hoisington, DO
Overview of Dr. Douglas Hoisington, DO
Dr. Douglas Hoisington, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Cass County Memorial Hospital and Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Dr. Hoisington works at
Dr. Hoisington's Office Locations
Advanced Surgery Center of Central Iowa LLC1455 29th St, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 267-1800
Ent. Clinic of Iowa PC2600 Westown Pkwy Ste 360, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 267-1800
Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center1111 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 267-1800
Genesis Medical Center Silvis801 Illini Dr, Silvis, IL 61282 Directions (515) 267-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cass County Memorial Hospital
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Douglas Hoisington, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1184682189
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
