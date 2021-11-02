Overview of Dr. Douglas Holmes, MD

Dr. Douglas Holmes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Carteret Health Care and Rex Hospital.



Dr. Holmes works at ENT & Audiology Associates, Raleigh, NC in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Facial Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.