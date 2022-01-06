Dr. Douglas Horstmanshof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horstmanshof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Horstmanshof, MD
Dr. Douglas Horstmanshof, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
INTEGRIS Advanced Cardiac Care3400 NW Expressway Ste 312, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 713-9911
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Excellent. Explains things very thoroughly.
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Horstmanshof has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horstmanshof has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horstmanshof on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Horstmanshof. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horstmanshof.
