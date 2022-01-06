Overview

Dr. Douglas Horstmanshof, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Horstmanshof works at INTEGRIS Advanced Cardiac Care in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.