Dr. Howell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Howell, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Howell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Dr. Howell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Portland Gastroenterology Ctr161 Marginal Way, Portland, ME 04101 Directions (207) 773-7964
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howell?
I am saddened by Dr. Howells semiretirement and he will be missed. I first met him as a RN Patient Advocate for my friend who was suffering from Pancreatic cancer. He was then kind enough to take me on as a patient for a variety of GI problems. His knowledge, professionalism, patience and what he has offered to his profession earns him many more than 5 stars. I recently ran into him at his office and in jest told him that he’s not allowed to retire until I don’t need him any more........we need many more doctors of his caliber.
About Dr. Douglas Howell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1902904758
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howell works at
Dr. Howell has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Howell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.