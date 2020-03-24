Dr. Douglas Howerton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howerton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Howerton, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Howerton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, The Outer Banks Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Howerton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal and Liver Specialists of Tidewater Pllc113 Gainsborough Sq Ste 101, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 436-3285
-
2
Crmc Obgyn Hospitalist736 Battlefield Blvd N, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 312-8121
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- The Outer Banks Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howerton?
Top Doc with a sense of Humor
About Dr. Douglas Howerton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1295734283
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howerton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howerton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howerton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howerton works at
Dr. Howerton has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howerton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Howerton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howerton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howerton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howerton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.