Overview

Dr. Douglas Howerton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, The Outer Banks Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Howerton works at Gastrointestinal and Liver Specialists of Tidewater Pllc in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.