Dr. Douglas Hunt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Hunt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Hunt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Jolla, CA.
Dr. Hunt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic9898 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 824-4151Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hunt?
My experience with Dr Hunt is at the highest level. Not only he is excellent at what he does, he is also caring, friendly, on time, thorough, and easy to comunicate with. He made sure I understand the process, and answered my questions and concerns.He removed 3 polyps during my procedure. 1 of the polyps was adenomatous. He wrote a letter to me and expained about my byopsy results. He also made suggestions on how to adopt healthy habits to lower risk of future colon problems. I higly recommend Dr Hunt.
About Dr. Douglas Hunt, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1851583058
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunt works at
Dr. Hunt has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Enteritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.