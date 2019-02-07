Overview of Dr. Douglas Ichikawa, DPM

Dr. Douglas Ichikawa, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Ichikawa works at Foot & Ankle Center at UW Medical Center - Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.