Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Johnson, MD
Dr. Douglas Johnson, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney.
Douglas W. Johnson MD Inc.1380 Lusitana St Ste 401, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 531-7541
I flew from Hawaii to Oahu to see Dr. Johnson this week for my first visit. I was nervous as I had plenty spots to have him check out, on referral of my doctor. The staff was great, scheduling was easy, and the experience in office was fabulous. Friendly and efficient office and exam assistant staff. He knew exactly what I had, quickly and proficiently removed a cancer from my chest, all the while we had a great conversation. He recommended s9 etchings n9 one else ever had for my face…and I see him in three m9nths. EZ. I’m grateful to Dr. Johnson.
About Dr. Douglas Johnson, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- University Of Nebraska At Kearney
- Dermatology
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
