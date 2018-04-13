Dr. Douglas Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Douglas Jones, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Layton, UT. They completed their residency with Creighton University School Of Med
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
Tanner Clinic - Layton2121 N 1700 W, Layton, UT 84041 (435) 264-5980
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lakeview Hospital
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Select Med
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Care Health Systems
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
My daughter was diagnosed with a severe peanut and egg allergy as an infant. For nine years our local allergist in Indiana told us that there was no option for her but strict avoidance. Through research, we found Dr. Jones and flew from Indiana to meet him an understand what OIT was. Dr. Jones and his OIT program and staff have changed our lives forever. He is a superb doctor who works so well with children and their anxious parents! We currently have food freedom thanks to Dr. Jones!
About Dr. Douglas Jones, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1346324761
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for All Types of Food Poisoning, Pollen Allergy and Anaphylaxis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
