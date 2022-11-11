See All Neurologists in Peoria, IL
Dr. Douglas Juvinall, MD

Neurology
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Douglas Juvinall, MD

Dr. Douglas Juvinall, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Peoria, IL. 

Dr. Juvinall works at Illinois Neurological Institute in Peoria, IL with other offices in Galesburg, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Juvinall's Office Locations

    Osfmg - Peoria
    200 E Pennsylvania Ave, Peoria, IL 61603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 624-4000
    Osf Children's Hospital of Illinois - Galesburg
    3315 N Seminary St, Galesburg, IL 61401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 344-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
ImPACT Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 11, 2022
    We are so pleased with the professionalism, the attention and overall experience my husband had during his visits. He's an excellent physician and hope to continue having him as our neurologist. Thank you to Dr. Juvinall and his staff.
    Michael B — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Douglas Juvinall, MD

    • Neurology
    Education & Certifications

    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juvinall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Juvinall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Juvinall has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Juvinall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Juvinall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juvinall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juvinall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juvinall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

