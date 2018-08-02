Overview of Dr. Douglas Kaderabek, MD

Dr. Douglas Kaderabek, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Kaderabek works at Naab Rd. Surgical Group PC in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.