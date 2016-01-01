Overview of Dr. Douglas Kaplan, MD

Dr. Douglas Kaplan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Kaplan works at Chicago Cornea Consultants in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.