Dr. Douglas Katz, MD
Dr. Douglas Katz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center.
Boston Medical Center725 Albany St Ste 7B, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-8456
Five Star Quality Care Braintree Rehabilitaiton Hospital250 Pond St, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (781) 348-2500
Boston Medical Center1 Boston Medical Ctr Pl, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-8000
- Boston Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Katz was the attending physician for my neurology fellow, Excellent! He and his fellow were personable, highly knowledgeable and down to earth. I actually felt cared for. What a fantastic Dr. and so glad to see him training future doctors to have high standards of care and integrity. Thanks so much !
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1205899846
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
