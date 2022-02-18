Dr. Douglas Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Kelly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Kelly, MD
Dr. Douglas Kelly, MD is an Urology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly's Office Locations
Bon Secours-depaul Medical Center150 Kingsley Ln, Norfolk, VA 23505 Directions (757) 889-4329
Chesapeake Regional Surgery Center229 Clearfield Ave Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 312-6300
Urology Of Virginia225 Clearfield Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 457-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would absolutely recommend Dr. Kelly to family & friends. Our first visit my husband and I were met at the front desk with a smile with our wait time very short. I was diagnosed with a mass on my left kidney and was very nervous and afraid. Dr. Kelly was wonderful explaining everything in terms my husband and I could understand, He was very reassuring and explained the procedure to remove the mass. He was able to get the entire mass along with the good news that my biopsy did not show any spread to the tissue surrounding the mass. My follow up visit with his Cara, his PA, was very thorough. She put me at ease and demonstrated the same care and ability to explain what I could expect in the future.
About Dr. Douglas Kelly, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1568605244
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
