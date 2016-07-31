See All Radiation Oncologists in Canton, OH
Dr. Douglas Keyser, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Canton, OH
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Douglas Keyser, MD

Dr. Douglas Keyser, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.

Dr. Keyser works at Aultman Hospital Psych in Canton, OH with other offices in Barberton, OH and Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Keyser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aultman Hospital Psych
    2600 6th St SW, Canton, OH 44710 (330) 363-6201
  2. 2
    Radiation Oncology Barberton
    155 5th St NE, Barberton, OH 44203 (330) 615-4136
  3. 3
    Summa Health Medical Group Radiation Oncology
    161 N Forge St Ste G90, Akron, OH 44304 (330) 375-3557

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aultman Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 31, 2016
    Life saving treatment. At this point in time, 100% Successful. One of the best!
    John Campbell in Mansfield, OH — Jul 31, 2016
    About Dr. Douglas Keyser, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902831688
    Education & Certifications

    • Akron Gen Med Center
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Keyser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keyser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keyser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keyser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Keyser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keyser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keyser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keyser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

