Dr. Douglas Kimmel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.



Dr. Kimmel works at Somerton Family Medical Associates in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.