Dr. Douglas Kliewer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Douglas Kliewer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System, Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital South and Stillwater Medical Center.
Dr. Kliewer works at
Adult Gastroenterology Associates Inc.6465 S Yale Ave Ste 1002, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 749-4887Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 1301 W 6th Ave Ste 108, Stillwater, OK 74074 Directions (405) 533-1695
Tulsa Endoscopy Center4200 E Skelly Dr Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 728-6010
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeastern Health System
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Stillwater Medical Center
Dr. Kliewer is caring and knowledgeable. Have referred my entire family to his practice. Glad I did.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Dallas Co Hp Parkland Mem
- U Tex SW
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Kliewer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kliewer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kliewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kliewer works at
Dr. Kliewer has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Nausea and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kliewer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Kliewer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kliewer.
