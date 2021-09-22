Overview

Dr. Douglas Kligman, MD is a Dermatologist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Kligman works at Douglas E Kligman, MD in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.