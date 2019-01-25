Dr. Klingler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Klingler, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Klingler, MD
Dr. Douglas Klingler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with LMH Health.
Dr. Klingler works at
Dr. Klingler's Office Locations
Lawrence Urology P.A.330 Arkansas St Ste 205, Lawrence, KS 66044 Directions (785) 749-0639
Hospital Affiliations
- LMH Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klingler?
Office staff and nurse very friendly. Dr Klingler very pleasant and relaxed in the exam room, not rushed. Listened to all my complaints and questions without interruption. He explained what he found (or didn’t find) on exam. He then explained in plain terms what he thought was the issue. He outlined what tests he wanted to do to further evaluate my complaints. He explained what he recommended for treatment now and what might be recommended based on test outcome. Great experience overall.
About Dr. Douglas Klingler, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811926595
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
