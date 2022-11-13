Overview

Dr. Douglas Klions, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Klions works at Excela Health in Latrobe, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.