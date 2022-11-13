Dr. Douglas Klions, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klions is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Klions, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Klions, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Dr. Klions works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Surgical Specialists100 Excela Health Dr Ste 202, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 532-5360
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klions?
Very friendly listens to you and is up to date with latest treatments
About Dr. Douglas Klions, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1518951854
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Med Coll Penn
- Med Coll Penn
- Medical College Penn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klions has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klions accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klions has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klions works at
Dr. Klions has seen patients for Hernia, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klions on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Klions. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klions.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klions, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klions appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.