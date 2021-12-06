Dr. Douglas Klotch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klotch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Klotch, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Klotch, MD
Dr. Douglas Klotch, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klotch's Office Locations
- 1 3450 E Fletcher Ave Ste 250, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 977-7135
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I haven't seen him in a few years but last visit was good.
About Dr. Douglas Klotch, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1487680856
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
