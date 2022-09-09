Overview of Dr. Douglas Koch, MD

Dr. Douglas Koch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Astigmatism and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.