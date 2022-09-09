See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Douglas Koch, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (29)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Douglas Koch, MD

Dr. Douglas Koch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Astigmatism and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Koch's Office Locations

    1977 Butler Blvd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77030 (713) 798-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Astigmatism
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Astigmatism
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 09, 2022
    I was told by many ophthalmologist there was nothing to do to save my vision due to a broken capsule during a cataract lens surgery. I had five years of opinions that would have left me blind. Yes, they were from ophthalmologist. Finally, Dr. Judith Kirby of Dallas, Texas found Dr. Koch who restored my vision to 20/20. Be careful and find a good doctor.
    Joselyn Furlow — Sep 09, 2022
    About Dr. Douglas Koch, MD

    Ophthalmology
    46 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1881683233
    Education & Certifications

    Moorfields Eye Hosp
    Baylor College Of Med
    St Lukes Episcopal Hospital
    Harvard Medical School
    Amherst College
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Koch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koch has seen patients for Migraine, Astigmatism and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Koch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

