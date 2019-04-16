Overview

Dr. Douglas Koppel, MD is a Dermatologist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, St. Charles Parish Hospital and West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Koppel works at Koppel Dermatology in Marrero, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Athlete's Foot, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.