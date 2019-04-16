Dr. Douglas Koppel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koppel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Koppel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Koppel, MD is a Dermatologist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, St. Charles Parish Hospital and West Jefferson Medical Center.
Locations
Koppel Dermatology1111 Medical Center Blvd Ste S560, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 340-1742
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- St. Charles Parish Hospital
- West Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter, husband, and daughter have been going to Dr. Koppel for many years and we love him. He is very friendly and takes the time with his patients to answer all of their questions and assess any problems without feeling rushed.
About Dr. Douglas Koppel, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1376616409
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics|Tulane University of Louisiana
- Tulane U Hlth Sci Ctr|Tulane University Health Science Center
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
