Dr. Douglas Krahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Krahn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UC Davis|University California and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center, Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center, Riverside Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Krahn works at
Locations
Western Bariatric AMC401 E Highland Ave Ste 351, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 475-8611
New York Bariatric Group1700 Nj-23 # 160, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (800) 633-8446
Western Bariatric, AMC9041 Magnolia Ave Ste 202, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (951) 352-5643
Hospital Affiliations
- Chapman Global Medical Center
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
- Riverside Community Hospital
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is very friendly
About Dr. Douglas Krahn, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Holy Cross Hospital|US Bariatric Florida
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- UC Davis|University California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krahn speaks Spanish.
264 patients have reviewed Dr. Krahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.