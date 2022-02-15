See All General Surgeons in San Bernardino, CA
Dr. Douglas Krahn, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Douglas Krahn, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (264)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Douglas Krahn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UC Davis|University California and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center, Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center, Riverside Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Dr. Krahn works at Western Bariatric AMC in San Bernardino, CA with other offices in Wayne, NJ and Riverside, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Western Bariatric AMC
    401 E Highland Ave Ste 351, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 475-8611
  2. 2
    New York Bariatric Group
    1700 Nj-23 # 160, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 633-8446
  3. 3
    Western Bariatric, AMC
    9041 Magnolia Ave Ste 202, Riverside, CA 92503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 352-5643

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chapman Global Medical Center
  • Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
  • Riverside Community Hospital
  • St. Bernardine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Diabetes
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Diabetes
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 264 ratings
    Patient Ratings (264)
    5 Star
    (239)
    4 Star
    (15)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Krahn?

    Feb 15, 2022
    The staff is very friendly
    — Feb 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Douglas Krahn, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Douglas Krahn, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Krahn to family and friends

    Dr. Krahn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Krahn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Douglas Krahn, MD.

    About Dr. Douglas Krahn, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922029677
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Holy Cross Hospital|US Bariatric Florida
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Loma Linda University Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UC Davis|University California
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    264 patients have reviewed Dr. Krahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Douglas Krahn, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.