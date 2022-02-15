Overview

Dr. Douglas Krahn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UC Davis|University California and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center, Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center, Riverside Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Krahn works at Western Bariatric AMC in San Bernardino, CA with other offices in Wayne, NJ and Riverside, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.