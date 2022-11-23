Overview

Dr. Douglas Krohn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Piscataway, NJ. They graduated from U De Monterrey, Nuevo Leon|Universidad de Monterrey - Mexico and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Krohn works at RWJPE Piscataway Dunellen Family Practice in Piscataway, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.