Overview of Dr. Douglas Lakin, MD

Dr. Douglas Lakin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their residency with University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics



Dr. Lakin works at Paradise Valley Medical Clinic in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.