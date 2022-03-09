Dr. Douglas Langford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Langford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Langford, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Sevier Valley Hospital.
Dr. Langford works at
Locations
Revere Health1055 N 500 W Ste 212, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 655-5375
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Sevier Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Langford?
Amazing bedside manners, I felt like he truly cared about what I had to say, he got to the point while explaining exactly what he could do to help me. There is a reason he is the longest wait neurologist to see in Utah. Take the necessary time to get a referral from your doctor to go to Dr. Langford. It will be life changing.
About Dr. Douglas Langford, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1659343564
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langford works at
Dr. Langford has seen patients for Tremor and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Langford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langford.
