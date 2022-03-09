Overview

Dr. Douglas Langford, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Sevier Valley Hospital.



Dr. Langford works at Revere Health in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.