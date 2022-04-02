See All Nephrologists in Gulfport, MS
Dr. Douglas Lanier Jr, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Douglas Lanier Jr, MD

Dr. Douglas Lanier Jr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Nephrology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport.

Dr. Lanier Jr works at South Mississippi Nephrology Memorial Clinic in Gulfport, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lanier Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bma So Ms Kidney Ctr of Gulfport-1822
    4300A W Railroad St, Gulfport, MS 39501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 863-7393

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital At Gulfport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
End-Stage Renal Disease
Treatment frequency



Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Apr 02, 2022
    He goes above and beyond for his patients that wants to be healed, treated and follow the md orders. He explains well, very knowledgeable in all areas of different specialities. He’s very kind to his patients and don’t rush his visits. Established patients are 30 minutes and new patients are 60 minutes, unlike other providers in the area.
    — Apr 02, 2022
    About Dr. Douglas Lanier Jr, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205825643
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Miami
    Residency
    • U La Hosp
    Internship
    • St Vincents Hosp
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lanier Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lanier Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lanier Jr works at South Mississippi Nephrology Memorial Clinic in Gulfport, MS. View the full address on Dr. Lanier Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Lanier Jr has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lanier Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanier Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanier Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanier Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanier Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

