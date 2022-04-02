Dr. Lanier Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Lanier Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Lanier Jr, MD
Dr. Douglas Lanier Jr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Nephrology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport.
Dr. Lanier Jr's Office Locations
Bma So Ms Kidney Ctr of Gulfport-18224300A W Railroad St, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 863-7393
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital At Gulfport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He goes above and beyond for his patients that wants to be healed, treated and follow the md orders. He explains well, very knowledgeable in all areas of different specialities. He’s very kind to his patients and don’t rush his visits. Established patients are 30 minutes and new patients are 60 minutes, unlike other providers in the area.
About Dr. Douglas Lanier Jr, MD
- Nephrology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1205825643
Education & Certifications
- Miami
- U La Hosp
- St Vincents Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lanier Jr has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lanier Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanier Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanier Jr.
