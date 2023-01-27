Overview of Dr. Douglas Laske, MD

Dr. Douglas Laske, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Laske works at Neurosurgical Associates of Abington in Abington, PA with other offices in Willow Grove, PA and North Wales, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.