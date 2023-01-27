Dr. Douglas Laske, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laske is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Laske, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Laske, MD
Dr. Douglas Laske, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Laske's Office Locations
Neurosurgical Associates of Abington1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Neurosurgical Associates of Abington3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Neurosurgical Associates of Abington1010 Horsham Rd Ste 205, North Wales, PA 19454 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The office environment was excellent. We were treated nicely and did not have to wait unduly. Dr. Laske took his time with us. No question was too foolish or obvious for him not to take his time and patiently explain it to us in simple language. I could not be happier with his professional knowledge and sensitivity to us. I would unhesitatingly recommend Dr. Laske to anyone based on his professional knowledge, his attitude toward his patients, and his obvious concern about them.
About Dr. Douglas Laske, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1275521254
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
