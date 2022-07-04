Dr. Douglas Lavenburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavenburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Lavenburg, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Lavenburg, MD
Dr. Douglas Lavenburg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elkton, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Lavenburg works at
Dr. Lavenburg's Office Locations
-
1
Lavenburg Medical Group103 Chesapeake Blvd Ste C, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 392-6133
-
2
Douglas J Lavenburg MD PA1 Centurian Dr Ste 114, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 993-0722
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- March Vision Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PA Insurance Services
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lavenburg?
I see Dr Bristow. I left another practice to come here many years ago. Turn over is low and there is a professional air. I have seen the staff help one another on multiple occasions. It's a nice place to go. I had an emergent issue, I didn't know this at the time. I called late on a Saturday night, left a message, was called back timely. Dr Lavenburg opened the office just for me the following Sunday morning. My issue was exactly what he thought it was over the phone. I was followed up with very closely over the following week to be sure I was healing appropriately. I felt well taken care of. I have recommended this practice to many and they like it as much as I do.
About Dr. Douglas Lavenburg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1649238635
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavenburg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavenburg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavenburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavenburg works at
Dr. Lavenburg has seen patients for Stye, Migraine and Pigment Dispersion Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lavenburg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
258 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavenburg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavenburg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavenburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavenburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.