Overview of Dr. Douglas Lax, MD

Dr. Douglas Lax, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Lax works at PRINE Health in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nephritis and Nephropathy and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.