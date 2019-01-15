Overview of Dr. Douglas Lazzaro Jr, MD

Dr. Douglas Lazzaro Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and University Hospital at Downstate.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.