Dr. Douglas Lee, MD
Dr. Douglas Lee, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED.
Therapia LLC5000 Research Ct Ste 725, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 630-0629
Dr. Lee was highly recommended by our child's SLP and Behavioral Therapist. He truly focuses on the patient and the family by taking time to explain conditions and options for treatment. We've had a very positive experience with Dr. Lee, and look forward to watching our son continue to improve.
About Dr. Douglas Lee, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Univ-Boston Children's Hosp
- New York University/Bellevue Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
