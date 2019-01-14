See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Suwanee, GA
Dr. Douglas Lee, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Douglas Lee, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Douglas Lee, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Lee works at Therapia LLC in Suwanee, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Clarence McDanal, MD
Dr. Clarence McDanal, MD
1.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Therapia LLC
    5000 Research Ct Ste 725, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 630-0629

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Depression
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?

Jan 14, 2019
Dr. Lee was highly recommended by our child's SLP and Behavioral Therapist. He truly focuses on the patient and the family by taking time to explain conditions and options for treatment. We've had a very positive experience with Dr. Lee, and look forward to watching our son continue to improve.
Cumming — Jan 14, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Douglas Lee, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Douglas Lee, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lee to family and friends

Dr. Lee's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Lee

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Douglas Lee, MD.

About Dr. Douglas Lee, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1922190537
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Harvard Univ-Boston Children's Hosp
Residency
Internship
  • New York University/Bellevue Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Pennsylvania
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Douglas Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Douglas Lee, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.