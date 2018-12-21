Overview

Dr. Douglas Leone, MD is a Dermatologist in Clinton, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Margaret's Health Peru.



Dr. Leone works at Warner Hospital Family Medicine in Clinton, IL with other offices in Bloomington, IL, Mattoon, IL, Streator, IL, Peru, IL and Pontiac, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Seborrheic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.