Dr. Douglas Leone, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (35)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Douglas Leone, MD is a Dermatologist in Clinton, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Margaret's Health Peru.

Dr. Leone works at Warner Hospital Family Medicine in Clinton, IL with other offices in Bloomington, IL, Mattoon, IL, Streator, IL, Peru, IL and Pontiac, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Seborrheic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS Medical Group Specialty Clinic Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine - Clinton
    422 W White St, Clinton, IL 61727 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 937-5279
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dermatology and Mohs Surgery Institute
    3024 E Empire St # E, Bloomington, IL 61704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 451-3376
  3. 3
    Dermatology and Mohs Surgery Institute
    200 Richmond Ave E, Mattoon, IL 61938 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 234-8000
  4. 4
    Champion Fitness Inc
    119 S Sterling St, Streator, IL 61364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 672-7546
  5. 5
    Dermatology and Mohs Surgery Institute
    920 West St Ste 212, Peru, IL 61354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 842-4000
  6. 6
    Dermatology and Mohs Surgery Institute
    1508 W Reynolds St, Pontiac, IL 61764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 842-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Margaret's Health Peru

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Discoloration
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Priority Health
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WEA Trust

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 21, 2018
    Dr. Leone is prompt, professional, and an expert in his practice. I’d recommend him for all dermatology needs and am confident he can improve and resolve most skins conditions.
    MJ in Bloomington, IL — Dec 21, 2018
    About Dr. Douglas Leone, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255523296
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Connecticut, Dermatology
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • University Of Illinois
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Leone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leone has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Seborrheic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Leone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

