Dr. Douglas Leone, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Leone, MD is a Dermatologist in Clinton, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Margaret's Health Peru.
Locations
HSHS Medical Group Specialty Clinic Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine - Clinton422 W White St, Clinton, IL 61727 Directions (217) 937-5279Thursday12:00pm - 5:00pm
Dermatology and Mohs Surgery Institute3024 E Empire St # E, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 451-3376
Dermatology and Mohs Surgery Institute200 Richmond Ave E, Mattoon, IL 61938 Directions (217) 234-8000
Champion Fitness Inc119 S Sterling St, Streator, IL 61364 Directions (309) 672-7546
Dermatology and Mohs Surgery Institute920 West St Ste 212, Peru, IL 61354 Directions (815) 842-4000
Dermatology and Mohs Surgery Institute1508 W Reynolds St, Pontiac, IL 61764 Directions (815) 842-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Margaret's Health Peru
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Priority Health
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WEA Trust
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leone is prompt, professional, and an expert in his practice. I’d recommend him for all dermatology needs and am confident he can improve and resolve most skins conditions.
About Dr. Douglas Leone, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut, Dermatology
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University Of Illinois
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leone has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Seborrheic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Leone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.