Overview of Dr. Douglas Leventhal, MD

Dr. Douglas Leventhal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Med|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Nyack Hospital and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Leventhal works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Paramus in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.