Dr. Douglas Leventhal, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.9 (141)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Douglas Leventhal, MD

Dr. Douglas Leventhal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Med|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Nyack Hospital and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Leventhal works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Paramus in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leventhal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Paramus
    650 From Rd Fl 1, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 722-9850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Nyack Hospital
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Dizziness
Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Dizziness
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 141 ratings
    Patient Ratings (141)
    5 Star
    (132)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Douglas Leventhal, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508073321
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University|New York University Medical Center, New York, NY
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    • University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Med|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Leventhal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leventhal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leventhal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leventhal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leventhal works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Paramus in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Leventhal’s profile.

    Dr. Leventhal has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leventhal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    141 patients have reviewed Dr. Leventhal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leventhal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leventhal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leventhal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

