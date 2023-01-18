Dr. Douglas Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Lewis, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Lewis, MD
Dr. Douglas Lewis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
Texan Eye1700 S Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 327-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I’ve never requested an online portal appointment or a weekend appointment but I’ve always been very satisfied with his professional and thorough exams.
About Dr. Douglas Lewis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1225013980
Education & Certifications
- La State University Med Center
- Duke University
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
