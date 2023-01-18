Overview of Dr. Douglas Lewis, MD

Dr. Douglas Lewis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.



Dr. Lewis works at Texan Eye in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.