Dr. Douglas Lieb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Lieb, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Lieb, MD
Dr. Douglas Lieb, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia.
Dr. Lieb works at
Dr. Lieb's Office Locations
-
1
Central Florida Gastroenterology PA1053 Medical Center Dr Ste 251, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 456-0210Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Advanced Retina Associates1120 Beville Rd Ste E, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 456-0210
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lieb?
Always great patient care and concern. Explains situation perfectly and easily understood
About Dr. Douglas Lieb, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1386673994
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst
- Med Coll Va
- Medical College of Virginia Hospitals
- Medical College of Virginia
- Penn State
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lieb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieb works at
Dr. Lieb has seen patients for Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, Retinal Neovascularization and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.