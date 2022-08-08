Overview of Dr. Douglas Lienesch, MD

Dr. Douglas Lienesch, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



Dr. Lienesch works at Christiana Medical Group in Newark, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE and Elkton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Sjögren's Syndrome and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.