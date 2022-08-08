Dr. Douglas Lienesch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lienesch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Lienesch, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Lienesch, MD
Dr. Douglas Lienesch, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.
Dr. Lienesch's Office Locations
Christiana Medical Group4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 2201, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-4390
Christianacare Rheumatology - Wilmington Hospital Campus501 W 14th St Fl 5, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 320-2490
Dr Malini Rusia137 W High St Ste 2A, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 620-4850
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Most time a doctor has ever actually taken with an appointment. He’s awesome
About Dr. Douglas Lienesch, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1124129747
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
- Rheumatology
