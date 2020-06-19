Overview of Dr. Douglas Liepert, MD

Dr. Douglas Liepert, MD is a Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Liepert works at Center for Sleep and Nasal Sinus Disorders, LLC in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.