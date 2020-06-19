Dr. Douglas Liepert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liepert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Liepert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Liepert, MD
Dr. Douglas Liepert, MD is a Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Liepert's Office Locations
Center for Sleep and Nasal Sinus Disorders, LLC2012 S Main St Ste B, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
This Doctor is about the only ENT around who understands how breathing affects how a child’s face and jaws grow. He is very conservative, but also realizes how important it is for a child to be able to use his/her nose. He also works with other professional and treats the body as one piece. He treated my son & we are pleased with the results.
About Dr. Douglas Liepert, MD
- Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1083675011
Education & Certifications
- QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liepert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liepert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liepert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Liepert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liepert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liepert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liepert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.