Dr. Douglas Linfert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Linfert, MD
Dr. Douglas Linfert, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from St. Louis University and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Linfert works at
Dr. Linfert's Office Locations
Nephrology Associates - Nashville - White Bridge28 White Bridge Pike Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 703-2586
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.linfert was referred to me by another patient of his who happens to be my fiancee and I thank GOD BC he has and is continuing to exceed as my nephrologist and I would recommend him to anyone who wants a doctor committed to giving you the patient a more quality and healthy life
About Dr. Douglas Linfert, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1710032255
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- St. Louis University
Dr. Linfert works at
