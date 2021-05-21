Overview of Dr. Douglas Liva, MD

Dr. Douglas Liva, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Liva works at Liva Eye Center in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.