Dr. Douglas Long, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Long, MD
Dr. Douglas Long, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Long's Office Locations
MD West One - Omaha8005 Farnam Dr Ste 305, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 390-4111MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursdayClosedFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Iowa
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Douglas Long, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003865429
Education & Certifications
- University Hosps And Clinics
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Long on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Long speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.