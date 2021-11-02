Dr. Douglas Lundy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lundy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Lundy, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Lundy, MD
Dr. Douglas Lundy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University Medical Center; Orthopaedic Trauma/ Foot & Ankle Fellowship
Dr. Lundy works at
Dr. Lundy's Office Locations
-
1
Marietta61 Whitcher St NE Ste 1100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-3290Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 101 White St NW Ste 1100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lundy?
Dr Lundy was able to rebuild what was left of my arm. I had total confidence in how he explained what would happen, and it did! His staff was very patient with me as well. WELL DONE DR LUNDY !!
About Dr. Douglas Lundy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1336122746
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center; Orthopaedic Trauma/ Foot & Ankle Fellowship
- Georgia Baptist Medical Center
- North Georgia College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lundy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lundy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lundy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lundy works at
Dr. Lundy has seen patients for Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open, Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lundy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lundy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lundy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lundy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lundy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.