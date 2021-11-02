Overview of Dr. Douglas Lundy, MD

Dr. Douglas Lundy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University Medical Center; Orthopaedic Trauma/ Foot & Ankle Fellowship



Dr. Lundy works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open, Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.