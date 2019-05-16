Overview of Dr. Douglas Lurie, MD

Dr. Douglas Lurie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.



Dr. Lurie works at Orthopaedic Associates Of New Orleans in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Foley, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.