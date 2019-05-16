Dr. Douglas Lurie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lurie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Lurie, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Lurie, MD
Dr. Douglas Lurie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.
Dr. Lurie's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Associates of New Orleans A Prof Medical Corporation3434 Prytania St Ste 430, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 899-6391
Bayside Orthopaedic Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation Center1622 N McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 970-2007
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After breaking my wrist, Dr. Lurie was everything I could want in an orthopedic surgeon - caring, friendly, measured, calm, knowledgeable, and skilled. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Douglas Lurie, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clin Fdn Hosp
- Ochsner Clin Fdn
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Birmingham Southern College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lurie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lurie.
